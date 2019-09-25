Licence
Town hall grants Megasport licences
Palma town hall's planning council has granted a joint building works and business activities licence to the Megasport gym and fitness centre. Operated by the Cursach Group, the company has six months to start the works, estimated at three million euros, and 36 months to carry them out and reopen the establishment.
In April last year, the town hall ordered the partial suspension of activities at the gym. A month later, the company decided to close Megasport completely, as the town hall order had meant it having to close changing rooms and bathroom facilities.
Neus Truyol, councillor for the model of the city, has pointed out that the town hall is proceeding with sanctions against Megasport for not having had the relevant activities licence.
