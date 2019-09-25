Police
Playa de Palma drugs arrests
Ten people have been detained in Playa de Palma and the Llucmajor part of Arenal and charged with being members of a criminal organisation. Two are also charged with drug trafficking, and the other eight with offences against industrial property.
A National Police operation started in July. Individuals were selling drugs on the street that were being delivered to them by bike. They were stationed at sales points for eight hours a day and were later going to locutorios and depositing money they had received. This was then being forwarded to Senegal.
The street sellers were also selling fake football shirts, and when police raided four private addresses and three commercial establishments, over 1,000 counterfeit football shirts were seized. In addition, the police found 55,000 euros cash, 75 latest generation phones, stolen and falsified documentation, and remittance slips for money transfer to Senegal amounting to more than 200,000 euros.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.