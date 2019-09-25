The material that was seized. 25-09-2019 Agency

Ten people have been detained in Playa de Palma and the Llucmajor part of Arenal and charged with being members of a criminal organisation. Two are also charged with drug trafficking, and the other eight with offences against industrial property.

A National Police operation started in July. Individuals were selling drugs on the street that were being delivered to them by bike. They were stationed at sales points for eight hours a day and were later going to locutorios and depositing money they had received. This was then being forwarded to Senegal.

The street sellers were also selling fake football shirts, and when police raided four private addresses and three commercial establishments, over 1,000 counterfeit football shirts were seized. In addition, the police found 55,000 euros cash, 75 latest generation phones, stolen and falsified documentation, and remittance slips for money transfer to Senegal amounting to more than 200,000 euros.