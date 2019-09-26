Binissalem noodles festival. 26-09-2019 T. AYUGA

Thursday, 26 September

FIESTAS

Binissalem, Vermar. 21.00-24.00: Noodles festival. At Can Arabi. Correfoc (children’s) - Dimonions de la Fil-loxera present “Sent olor ...”; followed by music from Duo Phonics.

Cala Millor, Tourist Fiestas. 09.00-13.00: Gastromarket in Sant Llorenç. 20.00: Flamenco show. Parc de la Mar. 20.00: Fashion show. Passeig Marítim.

Pina (Algaida), Sant Cosme and Sant Damià. 11.00: Mass, followed by tribute to senior citizens.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free. Runs until Sunday 29 September.

Palma. 19.30-24.00: Oktoberfest. Pueblo Español. Table bookings through www.oktoberfestmallorca.es. Runs until Sunday 6 October.

MUSIC

Palma. 18.00: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Major.

Friday, 27 September

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Binissalem, Vermar. 20.30-03.00: Supper in the streets. 00.30. CORREFOC - Dimonis Sa Fil-loxera de l’Infern present “De carn humana”. Plaça Església.

Cala Millor, Tourist Fiestas. 21.30: Folk dance with Sa Revetlla in Cala Bona.

Cala Ratjada, Nits de les Arts. 18.00: Craft beers, Art market. Music at 20.30 by Vers Endins.

Campanet, Sant Miquel. 20.00: Festival of the Lanterns. Plaça Son Bordoi. 20.30: Pipers procession to Plaça Son Puça. 21.00: Noodles supper - benefit for the Food Bank. Plaça Son Puça. One euro; tickets and reservations by 26 September. 22.30: Music and dance with Duo Llena Plena.

Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel. 20.00: Autumn carnival with DJ. Plaça Sant Miquel.

Petra, Sant Juniper Serra. 20.00: Festival of the Lanterns. From the church. 21.30: Line and ballroom dance. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Sa Pobla. 20.00: Festival of the Lanterns; procession from Plaça Mercat to the town hall.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.

Palma. 19.30-01.00: Oktoberfest. Pueblo Español. Table bookings through www.oktoberfestmallorca.es.

MUSIC

Manacor. 20.00: Petit (Majorcan Tom Waits; indie). Alcover Institute courtyard, C. Pare Andreu Fernández. Eight euros.

Puerto Soller. 20.00: Havaneres songs festival - Mar i Vent, Ben Trempats, Aires Sollerics, Soller pipers. Ca’n Generós beach. Also on Saturday. Special train to Soller and tram to the port. Friday/Saturday departing hours Palma - Soller (train) at 18.30 and Soller - Puerto Soller (tram) at 19.30. Returning hours: Puerto Soller - Soller (tram) at 23.30 and Soller - Palma (train) at 00.00.

PERFORMANCES

Palmanyola. The show “Vampirika” is on Fridays only with dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. For over 18 years. Variety show and dinner at Son Amar at 19.00 dinner, at 19.30 pre-show and at 20.30 with their new show “Mercury Rising”. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. The show will be on Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s duirng the month of September and on Wednesday’s in October. On Saturday’s dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. For more information www.sonamar.com.

