Fiestas and events in Majorca on Thursday / Friday
Thursday, 26 September
FIESTAS
Binissalem, Vermar. 21.00-24.00: Noodles festival. At Can Arabi. Correfoc (children’s) - Dimonions de la Fil-loxera present “Sent olor ...”; followed by music from Duo Phonics.
Cala Millor, Tourist Fiestas. 09.00-13.00: Gastromarket in Sant Llorenç. 20.00: Flamenco show. Parc de la Mar. 20.00: Fashion show. Passeig Marítim.
Pina (Algaida), Sant Cosme and Sant Damià. 11.00: Mass, followed by tribute to senior citizens.
FOOD AND DRINK
Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free. Runs until Sunday 29 September.
Palma. 19.30-24.00: Oktoberfest. Pueblo Español. Table bookings through www.oktoberfestmallorca.es. Runs until Sunday 6 October.
MUSIC
Palma. 18.00: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Major.
Friday, 27 September
FIESTAS / FAIRS
Binissalem, Vermar. 20.30-03.00: Supper in the streets. 00.30. CORREFOC - Dimonis Sa Fil-loxera de l’Infern present “De carn humana”. Plaça Església.
Cala Millor, Tourist Fiestas. 21.30: Folk dance with Sa Revetlla in Cala Bona.
Cala Ratjada, Nits de les Arts. 18.00: Craft beers, Art market. Music at 20.30 by Vers Endins.
Campanet, Sant Miquel. 20.00: Festival of the Lanterns. Plaça Son Bordoi. 20.30: Pipers procession to Plaça Son Puça. 21.00: Noodles supper - benefit for the Food Bank. Plaça Son Puça. One euro; tickets and reservations by 26 September. 22.30: Music and dance with Duo Llena Plena.
Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel. 20.00: Autumn carnival with DJ. Plaça Sant Miquel.
Petra, Sant Juniper Serra. 20.00: Festival of the Lanterns. From the church. 21.30: Line and ballroom dance. Plaça Ramon Llull.
Sa Pobla. 20.00: Festival of the Lanterns; procession from Plaça Mercat to the town hall.
FOOD AND DRINK
Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.
Palma. 19.30-01.00: Oktoberfest. Pueblo Español. Table bookings through www.oktoberfestmallorca.es.
MUSIC
Manacor. 20.00: Petit (Majorcan Tom Waits; indie). Alcover Institute courtyard, C. Pare Andreu Fernández. Eight euros.
Puerto Soller. 20.00: Havaneres songs festival - Mar i Vent, Ben Trempats, Aires Sollerics, Soller pipers. Ca’n Generós beach. Also on Saturday. Special train to Soller and tram to the port. Friday/Saturday departing hours Palma - Soller (train) at 18.30 and Soller - Puerto Soller (tram) at 19.30. Returning hours: Puerto Soller - Soller (tram) at 23.30 and Soller - Palma (train) at 00.00.
PERFORMANCES
Palmanyola. The show “Vampirika” is on Fridays only with dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. For over 18 years. Variety show and dinner at Son Amar at 19.00 dinner, at 19.30 pre-show and at 20.30 with their new show “Mercury Rising”. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. The show will be on Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s duirng the month of September and on Wednesday’s in October. On Saturday’s dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. For more information www.sonamar.com.
