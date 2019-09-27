Dimonis in Binissalem tonight. 27-09-2019 PERE BOTA

Friday, 27 September

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Binissalem, Vermar. 20.30-03.00: Supper in the streets. 00.30. CORREFOC - Dimonis Sa Fil-loxera de l’Infern present “De carn humana”. Plaça Església.

Cala Millor, Tourist Fiestas. 21.30: Folk dance with Sa Revetlla in Cala Bona.

Cala Ratjada, Nits de les Arts. 18.00: Craft beers, Art market. Music at 20.30 by Vers Endins.

Campanet, Sant Miquel. 20.00: Festival of the Lanterns. Plaça Son Bordoi. 20.30: Pipers procession to Plaça Son Puça. 21.00: Noodles supper - benefit for the Food Bank. Plaça Son Puça. One euro; tickets and reservations by 26 September. 22.30: Music and dance with Duo Llena Plena.

Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel. 20.00: Autumn carnival with DJ. Plaça Sant Miquel.

Petra, Sant Juniper Serra. 20.00: Festival of the Lanterns. From the church. 21.30: Line and ballroom dance. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Sa Pobla. 20.00: Festival of the Lanterns; procession from Plaça Mercat to the town hall.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free. Runs until Sunday September 29.

Palma. 19.30-01.00: Oktoberfest. Pueblo Español. Table bookings through www.oktoberfestmallorca.es. Runs until Sunday October 6.

MUSIC

Manacor. 20.00: Petit (Majorcan Tom Waits; indie). Alcover Institute courtyard, C. Pare Andreu Fernández. Eight euros.

Puerto Soller. 20.00: Havaneres songs festival - Mar i Vent, Ben Trempats, Aires Sollerics, Soller pipers. Ca’n Generós beach. Also on Saturday. Special train to Soller and tram to the port. Friday/Saturday departing hours Palma - Soller (train) at 18.30 and Soller - Puerto Soller (tram) at 19.30. Returning hours: Puerto Soller - Soller (tram) at 23.30 and Soller - Palma (train) at 00.00.

PERFORMANCES

Palmanyola. The show “Vampirika” is on Fridays only with dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. For over 18 years. Variety show and dinner at Son Amar at 19.00 dinner, at 19.30 pre-show and at 20.30 with their new show “Mercury Rising”. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. The show will be on Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s duirng the month of September and on Wednesday’s in October. On Saturday’s dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. For more information www.sonamar.com.

Saturday, 28 September

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Alcudia. 17.30: Gathering of giants - 20 pairs of giants from Majorca and Minorca. Plaça Carles V. 18.00: Street procession.

Binissalem, Vermar. 17.00: Floats parade. 17.30-23.00: Wine fair. Parc de la Rectoria. 21.00-04.00: Night party - Orquestra Marítim, Joan Xanguito, Societat Anónima, Disccovers. Plaça Església.

Cala Millor, Tourist Fiestas. 10.30: Beach volleyball, slack line, petanque, Zumba. Parc de la Mar and beach. 19.00: Artisan market. C. Gregal, S’Illot. 19.00-23.30: Turistapa. Tapas in Parc de la Mar; 19.30: Human towers; 20.30: Fusió show by Hipotels Entertainment.

Cala Ratjada, Nits de les Arts. 18.00: Craft beers, Art market. 18.30: Acrobatics. 19.30: Mime. 20.00: Krazins - local urban music. 21.00: Tots Aquests Dois - swing music. 22.00: Dance show. 22.30: Sustrandos - local rock band.

Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel. 20.30: Pa amb oli supper (tickets need to have been bought by 23 September), followed by musical “Movieland”. Plaça Sant Miquel.

Campanet, Sant Miquel. 10.00: Quintades festival. 11.00: Bar crawl. 14.00: Lunch for the quintades; 16.30: Music from IPops and DJs. Plaça Son Puça.

Mancor de la Vall, Mancor de l’Art 19. 16.00 exhibition opening. 16.15 parade from Son Morro to the Plaza de l’església. 18.00 piano recital by Joan Miquel Martorell at the church square. 18.30 guitar concert by Joan Miquel Bestard. 19.00 percussion show by Josep devesa. From 19.00 to 21.00 poetry recital. 19.30 dance show. 20.00 Binissalem’s Band of Music concert. 21.00 juggling show by Joan Bonnin at C/de Sa Canatera. 21.00 tapas route. 23.00 music by Notes Lab Trio at Carrer Massanetta.

Marratxi. 11.00: Rata Market - art, design, music, family activities, food trucks. Museu del Fang, Sa Cabaneta.

Palma. 10.00-23.00: Fair of the Cultures - gastronomy, music, exhibitions, workshops. Twenty-three countries represented. Sa Riera Park.

Pina (Algaida), Sant Cosme and Sant Damià. 20.30: Tapas and pinchos. In the square.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.

Palma. 12.30-15.30 / 19.30-01.00: Oktoberfest. Pueblo Español. Table bookings through www.oktoberfestmallorca.es.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 21.00: Alcudia Jazz Festival - YolanDa Brown Quintet: YolanDa Brown (sax, clarinet); Talbert Wilson (drums); Oli Howe (piano); Rick Leon James (bass); Dave Niskin (guitar). Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 18 euros.

Palma. 18.00: Nancys Rubias (glam pop), DJs. Sa Feixina Park.

Palma. 21.00 muiscal event “Techari” with Benji Habichuela and Joe Orson at Sala Dante. Ticketes 12 euros in advance and 15 euros at the box office. www.saladante.com.

Puerto Soller. 18.00: Puerto Soller Classical Music Festival - Members of the Royal Concertgebouw Amsterdam. Museu de la Mar. 25 euros.

Puerto Soller. 20.00: Havaneres songs festival - Mar i Vent, Ben Trempats, Aires Sollerics, Soller pipers. Ca’n Generós beach.

