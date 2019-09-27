Weather
Friday's weather in Majorca
Today's weather will remain stable and summery.
Clear and sunny skies forecast today. Temperatures remain the same with high of 27º to 31º centigrade and low 18º to 21º centigrade.
Weak south winds expected.
