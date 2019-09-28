Binissalem's float parade. 28-09-2019 Agency

Shares:

Saturday, 28 September

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Alcudia. 17.30: Gathering of giants - 20 pairs of giants from Majorca and Minorca. Plaça Carles V. 18.00: Street procession.

Binissalem, Vermar. 17.00: Floats parade. 17.30-23.00: Wine fair. Parc de la Rectoria. 21.00-04.00: Night party - Orquestra Marítim, Joan Xanguito, Societat Anónima, Disccovers. Plaça Església.

Cala Millor, Tourist Fiestas. 10.30: Beach volleyball, slack line, petanque, Zumba. Parc de la Mar and beach. 19.00: Artisan market. C. Gregal, S’Illot. 19.00-23.30: Turistapa. Tapas in Parc de la Mar; 19.30: Human towers; 20.30: Fusió show by Hipotels Entertainment.

Cala Ratjada, Nits de les Arts. 18.00: Craft beers, Art market. 18.30: Acrobatics. 19.30: Mime. 20.00: Krazins - local urban music. 21.00: Tots Aquests Dois - swing music. 22.00: Dance show. 22.30: Sustrandos - local rock band.

Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel. 20.30: Pa amb oli supper (tickets need to have been bought by 23 September), followed by musical “Movieland”. Plaça Sant Miquel.

Campanet, Sant Miquel. 10.00: Quintades festival. 11.00: Bar crawl. 14.00: Lunch for the quintades; 16.30: Music from IPops and DJs. Plaça Son Puça.

Mancor de la Vall, Mancor de l’Art 19. 16.00 exhibition opening. 16.15 parade from Son Morro to the Plaza de l’església. 18.00 piano recital by Joan Miquel Martorell at the church square. 18.30 guitar concert by Joan Miquel Bestard. 19.00 percussion show by Josep devesa. From 19.00 to 21.00 poetry recital. 19.30 dance show. 20.00 Binissalem’s Band of Music concert. 21.00 juggling show by Joan Bonnin at C/de Sa Canatera. 21.00 tapas route. 23.00 music by Notes Lab Trio at Carrer Massanetta.

Marratxi. 11.00: Rata Market - art, design, music, family activities, food trucks. Museu del Fang, Sa Cabaneta.

Palma. 10.00-23.00: Fair of the Cultures - gastronomy, music, exhibitions, workshops. Twenty-three countries represented. Sa Riera Park.

Pina (Algaida), Sant Cosme and Sant Damià. 20.30: Tapas and pinchos. In the square.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free. Final day Sunday 29 September.

Palma. 12.30-15.30 / 19.30-01.00: Oktoberfest. Pueblo Español. Table bookings through www.oktoberfestmallorca.es. Runs until Sunday 6 October.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 21.00: Alcudia Jazz Festival - YolanDa Brown Quintet: YolanDa Brown (sax, clarinet); Talbert Wilson (drums); Oli Howe (piano); Rick Leon James (bass); Dave Niskin (guitar). Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 18 euros.

Palma. 18.00: Nancys Rubias (glam pop), DJs. Sa Feixina Park.

Palma. 21.00 muiscal event “Techari” with Benji Habichuela and Joe Orson at Sala Dante. Ticketes 12 euros in advance and 15 euros at the box office. www.saladante.com.

Puerto Soller. 18.00: Puerto Soller Classical Music Festival - Members of the Royal Concertgebouw Amsterdam. Museu de la Mar. 25 euros.

Puerto Soller. 20.00: Havaneres songs festival - Mar i Vent, Ben Trempats, Aires Sollerics, Soller pipers. Ca’n Generós beach. Special train to Soller and tram to the port. Friday/Saturday departing hours Palma - Soller (train) at 18.30 and Soller - Puerto Soller (tram) at 19.30. Returning hours: Puerto Soller - Soller (tram) at 23.30 and Soller - Palma (train) at 00.00.

PERFORMANCES

Palmanyola. Variety show and dinner at Son Amar. On Saturday’s dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. The show will be on Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s duirng the month of September and on Wednesday’s in October at 19.00 dinner, at 19.30 pre-show and at 20.30 with their new show “Mercury Rising”. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. The show “Vampirika” is on Fridays only with dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. For over 18 years. For more information www.sonamar.com.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Palma. 12.30 children’s show “Ludocirc ecològic” at the gardens of the Misericordia in Palma. Free.

Cala Ratjada. 18.30 “Capsules de Circ” acrobatics and music at the Centre Cap Vermell. Free.Sunday, 29 September

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Binissalem, Vermar. 10.45: Dignitaries, pipers and giants. At the town hall. 11.00: Mass. 11.45: Offer the “most novell” (new grape must) to Santa Maria de Robines by the vermadors and vermadores. Plus dance by the giants with music from the pipers. In front of the church. 16.30-20.30: The wine fair. Parc de la Rectoria. 19.00: Photos for the fiestas, folk dance and free wine from José L. Ferrer.

Cala Millor, Tourist Fiestas. 10.00: Gathering of giants and procession along Passeig Marítim to Parc de la Mar. 20.30: Concert by Sant Llorenç and Son Servera Bands of Music in Cala Bona. 20.30: Demons from C. Alosa to Parc de la Mar. 21.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis de Son Ganxó. Parc de la Mar. 22.30: FIREWORKS.

Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel. 10.45: Pipers procession. 11.00: Solemn mass, Archangels dance of offer; followed by Archangels and demon dance in Plaçeta Església. 13.30: Lunch in Plaça Sant Miquel (tickets by 23 September), followed by music and dance with Ritmo’s Band and Ruta Alternativa. 21.00: Theatre in Plaça Sant Miquel, and then CORREFOC with Espiadimonis de Felanitx.

Campanet, Sant Miquel. 10.00: Traditional games. Plaça Son Bordoi. 17.00: Solemn mass, followed by tribute to senior citizens, ball de bot folk dance and refreshments.

Maria de la Salut. 10.00 second hand market as well as arts and crafts, collectors items and classical vehicles.

Petra, Sant Juniper Serra. 11.30: Eucharist, dance of offer. 15.00: Pastries and refreshments. At the Rectory. 16.30: Horses and carriages gather at Estació Nova. 17.00: Parade of floats; floral offer, Sant Juniper hymn. From C. Creu. 19.15: Organ concert at the church.

Pina (Algaida), Sant Cosme and Sant Damià. 11.30: Vermouth and concert by Big AlgaidArts Band. Franciscan Convent. Thee euros (dress in white).

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.30-16.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.

Palma. 12.30-15.30 / 19.30-24.00: Oktoberfest. Pueblo Español. Table bookings through www.oktoberfestmallorca.es.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00 with Queen’s music “We Will Rock You” at Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54) in Palma. Info 656 632 834. Tickets 10 euros. In advance at www.maxteatromusical.com.

SPORTS

Palma. 12.00 football match at home between Atletico Balears and Coruxo FC at Son Malferit (C/ Gregorio Marañon nº 1 - 07007 – Palma. The football field is located near IKEA). Tickets at the box office. Office hours are Monday to Fridays 9.00 to 20.00.

Palma. 16.00 trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo Hippodrome. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Palma. 12.00 children’s musical “Frozen, el musical” at Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54) in Palma. Info 656 632 834. Tickets 10 euros for children and 12 euros for adults. In advance at www.maxteatromusical.com.

Palma. 18.00 Open Magic Show at the Sala Delirious in Palma. Tickets 6 euros for children and 12 euros for adults.

For full listing of cruise ships in port, weekly markets and films in English click here.