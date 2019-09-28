General view of Monaco. 27-09-2019 SEBASTIEN NOGIER - SN chs - EFE

The Monaco Yacht Show, which finishes on Saturday, has attracted exhibitors and visitors from Europe and elsewhere. Monaco is one of the leading locations for exhibiting larger yachts, and Balearics companies have been well represented.

Various companies make up the Balearic Yacht Destination association, which promotes the Balearics as a quality destination to the world's yacht market. This quality covers marinas, charter services, repair and maintenance, and the best possible infrastructure for superyachts.

Included in the association are four marinas - Alcudiamar, Marina Port de Mallorca (Palma), Port Adriano and Marina Ibiza. On the repair and maintenance side are Astilleros Mallorca, BM Composites, STP, Nautipaints, Pinmar and RSB Rigging, while for yachting services, there are Evolution Yacht Agents, Lantimar Group, BWA Yachting, Estela Superyacht Agency, Master Yachts and Mediterranean Yachts.