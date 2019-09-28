Nautical
Balearics nautical industry in Monaco
The Monaco Yacht Show, which finishes on Saturday, has attracted exhibitors and visitors from Europe and elsewhere. Monaco is one of the leading locations for exhibiting larger yachts, and Balearics companies have been well represented.
Various companies make up the Balearic Yacht Destination association, which promotes the Balearics as a quality destination to the world's yacht market. This quality covers marinas, charter services, repair and maintenance, and the best possible infrastructure for superyachts.
Included in the association are four marinas - Alcudiamar, Marina Port de Mallorca (Palma), Port Adriano and Marina Ibiza. On the repair and maintenance side are Astilleros Mallorca, BM Composites, STP, Nautipaints, Pinmar and RSB Rigging, while for yachting services, there are Evolution Yacht Agents, Lantimar Group, BWA Yachting, Estela Superyacht Agency, Master Yachts and Mediterranean Yachts.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.