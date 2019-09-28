Clearing the beach earlier this year. 16-07-2019 M. NADAL

In August, hoteliers and the holder of the concession for beach services stated that up to 50% of beachgoers in S'Illot were being lost because of the beach's poor condition. This was as a result of the floods in October last year. The torrent enters the sea in S'Illot. The water that was carried by the torrent and which burst out of it deposited massive amounts of debris of different kinds on the beach and in the sea.

Demands by businesses, backed up by Manacor town hall, were being made for proper clearance of remaining debris. These demands were directed at the Costas Authority, whose delegate in the Balearics, Almudena Domínguez, has now met with town hall representatives. She informed the town hall that the Costas will be unable to do anything until a new government in Madrid is formed; the regional delegation would appear not to have a budget to carry out work at S'Illot.

Most of the debris was removed thanks to efforts of local people and the town hall. However, it was unclear how much the town hall could do, given that the Costas have ultimate responsibility. The town hall's delegate for S'Illot, Sebastià Nadal, says that Almudena Domínguez has at least clarified what can be done. He says that there cannot be major operations like moving sand but that removing the likes of stones is acceptable. Some of these, which were lodged on the seabed, have in any event been shifted during voluntary clean-up efforts.

Nadal adds that once the town hall receives confirmatory documentation from the Costas, there will be discussions with the concession holder about the most appropriate measures to be taken and when to undertake these. "The priority is that the beach is in a good condition for next year's tourism season."