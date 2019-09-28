The offering of grape must at Binissalem's fiestas. 25-09-2016 Elena Ballestero

Sunday, 29 September

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Binissalem, Vermar. 10.45: Dignitaries, pipers and giants. At the town hall. 11.00: Mass. 11.45: Offer the "most novell" (new grape must) to Santa Maria de Robines by the vermadors and vermadores. Plus dance by the giants with music from the pipers. In front of the church. 16.30-20.30: The wine fair. Parc de la Rectoria. 19.00: Photos for the fiestas, folk dance and free wine from José L. Ferrer.

Cala Millor, Tourist Fiestas. 10.00: Gathering of giants and procession along Passeig Marítim to Parc de la Mar. 20.30: Concert by Sant Llorenç and Son Servera Bands of Music in Cala Bona. 20.30: Demons from C. Alosa to Parc de la Mar. 21.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis de Son Ganxó. Parc de la Mar. 22.30: FIREWORKS.

Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel. 10.45: Pipers procession. 11.00: Solemn mass, Archangels dance of offer; followed by Archangels and demon dance in Plaçeta Església. 13.30: Lunch in Plaça Sant Miquel (tickets by 23 September), followed by music and dance with Ritmo's Band and Ruta Alternativa. 21.00: Theatre in Plaça Sant Miquel, and then CORREFOC with Espiadimonis de Felanitx.

Campanet, Sant Miquel. 10.00: Traditional games. Plaça Son Bordoi. 17.00: Solemn mass, followed by tribute to senior citizens, ball de bot folk dance and refreshments.

Llucmajor, Llucmajor Fairs - First Fair / Sant Miquel. 10.30-20.30: Artisan fair. Passeig Jaume III. 17.00-18.30: Sheepdog trials. Behind the Rei Jaume III school. 19.00: First dance of the Cavallet Cotoners. Plaça Espanya. Procession with the Llucmajor Band of Music, giants, bigheads, and then second dance of the Cavallets. 19.30: Solemn eucharist and dance of offer by the Cavallets. 21.00: Third dance by the Cavallets. Plaça Espanya.

Petra, Sant Juniper Serra. 11.30: Eucharist, dance of offer. 15.00: Pastries and refreshments. At the Rectory. 16.30: Horses and carriages gather at Estació Nova. 17.00: Parade of floats; floral offer, Sant Juniper hymn. From C. Creu. 19.15: Organ concert at the church.

Pina (Algaida), Sant Cosme and Sant Damià. 11.30: Vermouth and concert by Big AlgaidArts Band. Franciscan Convent. Three euros (dress in white).

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.30-16.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.

Palma. 12.30-15.30 / 19.30-24.00: Oktoberfest. Pueblo Español. Table bookings through www.oktoberfestmallorca.es



Monday, 30 September

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Llucmajor, Sant Miquel. 10.00-13.00: Play and fun day. Plaça Espanya. Also Plaça Major, Arenal and Plaça Almirall Joan de Borbó, Badies. 19.00: Taekwondo. Plaça Espanya.