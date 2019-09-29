Crime
Three in prison for Cala d'Or drug dealing
The Guardia Civil have arrested three people in connection with drug dealing in Cala d'Or.
The three males - two Gambians and one Senegalese - apparently organised others to sell drugs on the streets.
Searches of their homes uncovered various quantities and types of drug. The three have appeared in court and have been remanded in custody.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.