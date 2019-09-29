The material seized. 28-09-2019 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

The Guardia Civil have arrested three people in connection with drug dealing in Cala d'Or.

The three males - two Gambians and one Senegalese - apparently organised others to sell drugs on the streets.

Searches of their homes uncovered various quantities and types of drug. The three have appeared in court and have been remanded in custody.