Late September and plenty of sun for the beach. 29-09-2019

Southwesterly breezes continuing to dominate in bringing settled and very warm conditions. The outlook for the week points to possible rain in all parts of the island on Wednesday; otherwise, pretty decent.

Forecast highs:

Sunday, 29 September

29C Alcudia

27C Andratx

27C Calvia

28C Deya

28C Palma

31C Pollensa

31C Sant Llorenç

28C Santanyi

Monday, 30 September

27C Alcudia

27C Andratx

28C Calvia

28C Deya

28C Palma

29C Pollensa

30C Sant Llorenç

28C Santanyi

Saturday's highs

29.2C Binissalem

28.7C Llucmajor / Porreres / Sineu

28.6C Sa Pobla / Santa Maria