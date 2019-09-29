Weather
Sunday's weather in Majorca
Southwesterly breezes continuing to dominate in bringing settled and very warm conditions. The outlook for the week points to possible rain in all parts of the island on Wednesday; otherwise, pretty decent.
Forecast highs:
Sunday, 29 September
29C Alcudia
27C Andratx
27C Calvia
28C Deya
28C Palma
31C Pollensa
31C Sant Llorenç
28C Santanyi
Monday, 30 September
27C Alcudia
27C Andratx
28C Calvia
28C Deya
28C Palma
29C Pollensa
30C Sant Llorenç
28C Santanyi
Saturday's highs
29.2C Binissalem
28.7C Llucmajor / Porreres / Sineu
28.6C Sa Pobla / Santa Maria
