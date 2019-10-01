Tourism
Cruise tourism in "excesses" legislation
Although the tourism minister Iago Negueruela said recently that cruise tourism wouldn't be included in the government's so-called law on tourism excesses, it now appears that it will be.
The parliamentary spokesperson for PSOE, Silvia Cano, told a press conference earlier today that there will be "balanced regulation" of cruise tourism in the legislation, which otherwise will have provisions in respect of all-inclusives and the drinking of alcohol in specific parts of the islands.
Cano stressed that regulation of cruise tourism does not mean prohibition. This form of tourism needs to be "ordered and balanced" so that the people of Palma are guaranteed "the right to life". She explained that the government has started work on this regulation.
