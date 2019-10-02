The MSC Divina will be in Palma today. 02-10-2019 GABRIEL ALOMAR

Shares:

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Seabourn Encore and MSC Divina who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Tomorrow S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

Downton Abbey RIVOLI PG Drama 15.30/17.10

Ad Astra OCIMAX 7 Adventure 17.55/20.20/22.45

Blinded by the Light AUGUSTA PG-13 Comedy/Drama 19.50

The Laundromat CINECIUTAT R Drama 16.40/18.30/20.25/22.20

Ray & Liz CINECIUTAT NR Drama 18.25/22.15

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure 17.10

For a full list of fiestas and events click here.