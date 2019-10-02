Mercury Rising is on at Son Amar tonight. 24-09-2019 SON AMAR

Shares:

Today, 2 October

FOOD AND DRINK

Sa Pobla. 18.00-23.00: Artisan market and tapas. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Palma. 18.00: Palma Band of Music. Parc de Ses Estacions.

Palma's Municipal Band perform this evening.

PERFORMANCE

Palmanyola. Variety show and dinner at Son Amar at 19.00 dinner, at 19.30 pre-show and at 20.30 with their new show “Mercury Rising”. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. The show will be on Wednesday’s in October. On Saturday’s dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. The show “Vampirika” is on Fridays only with dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. For over 18 years. For more information www.sonamar.com

Tomorrow, 3 October

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 19.30-24.00: Oktoberfest. Pueblo Español. Table bookings through www.oktoberfestmallorca.es. Runs until Sunday October 6.

MUSIC

Paguera. 19.00: El Arte de Paguera - various local musicians. Charity event. Auditorium, C. Pins 17. Ten euros.

Palma. 18.00: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Major.

Palma. From 18.00-22.00: Fira B - Pop/rock showcase: Roger Pistola, Paula Valls, Island Cavall, Mavica, Zulu Zulu. Parc de la Mar (C. Portella access). Free.

Palma. From 18.15-21.00: Fira B - Jazz showcase: Lara Vizuete, Pere Bujosa Trio, Julia Colom, Tal Gamlieli Trio. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free.

Palma. 19.30: Orquestra Sinfónica RTVE (the national broadcaster’s symphony orchestra); Mendelssohn, Stravinsky and others. Fundacion Juan March, C. Sant Miquel 11. Free.

Palma. 22.00: Fira B - Maika Makovski (pop-rock). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Seven euros.

For a list of cruise ships in port, markets and films in English, click here.