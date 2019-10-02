What's On
What's on in Majorca on Wednesday / Thursday
Today, 2 October
FOOD AND DRINK
Sa Pobla. 18.00-23.00: Artisan market and tapas. Plaça Major.
MUSIC
Palma. 18.00: Palma Band of Music. Parc de Ses Estacions.
Palma's Municipal Band perform this evening.
PERFORMANCE
Palmanyola. Variety show and dinner at Son Amar at 19.00 dinner, at 19.30 pre-show and at 20.30 with their new show “Mercury Rising”. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. The show will be on Wednesday’s in October. On Saturday’s dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. The show “Vampirika” is on Fridays only with dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. For over 18 years. For more information www.sonamar.com
Tomorrow, 3 October
FOOD AND DRINK
Palma. 19.30-24.00: Oktoberfest. Pueblo Español. Table bookings through www.oktoberfestmallorca.es. Runs until Sunday October 6.
MUSIC
Paguera. 19.00: El Arte de Paguera - various local musicians. Charity event. Auditorium, C. Pins 17. Ten euros.
Palma. 18.00: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Major.
Palma. From 18.00-22.00: Fira B - Pop/rock showcase: Roger Pistola, Paula Valls, Island Cavall, Mavica, Zulu Zulu. Parc de la Mar (C. Portella access). Free.
Palma. From 18.15-21.00: Fira B - Jazz showcase: Lara Vizuete, Pere Bujosa Trio, Julia Colom, Tal Gamlieli Trio. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free.
Palma. 19.30: Orquestra Sinfónica RTVE (the national broadcaster’s symphony orchestra); Mendelssohn, Stravinsky and others. Fundacion Juan March, C. Sant Miquel 11. Free.
Palma. 22.00: Fira B - Maika Makovski (pop-rock). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Seven euros.
For a list of cruise ships in port, markets and films in English, click here.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.