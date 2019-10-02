Yachts
Apple heirs' yacht of love
Venus is a 78.20m (256’6”) all-aluminium full custom motoryacht designed by Philippe Starck's design company Ubik and built by Feadship for the entrepreneur and Apple founder Steve Jobs. Jobs passed away in October 2011 before her completion.
Venus was unveiled on 28 October 2012 at the Feadship shipyard in Aalsmeer, Holland and cost more than €100 million.
The yacht was named for the after the Roman Goddess of love.
Jobs' widow Laurene uses the yacht frequently but it is not known if she is onboard at present.
This highly secretive yacht is both part of the Top 100 and widely considered to be one of the finest yachts on the water.
