Tourism
Thirty per cent support for anti-tourism actions
Further aspects of the recent survey of public attitudes by the Balearics Institute of Social Studies were cruise tourism, ant-tourism and tourism sustainability.
For the Balearics as a whole, 57% of respondents disagreed with anti-tourism actions, while 29% agreed with them. The rejection was highest in Palma (62%) and the support was lowest, 26%. Twenty-eight per cent believed that tourism was "less sustainable" than a year ago; 47% reckoned that the situation was the same.
Asked about the cost/benefit of cruise ships, 42% of respondents gave a positive rating, which was 13% lower than when the survey had asked the same question in 2018. There was an increase from 13% to 25% in those who gave a negative response. In Majorca, the positive response was higher in Palma (43%) than the rest of the island (38%). In both Minorca and Ibiza/Formentera, this positive rating was 53%.
Twenty-seven per cent of respondents reckoned that cruise ships were responsible for "massification". This was up from 20% last year. Thirteen per cent believed that the ships weren't responsible; this figure was 15% in 2018.
Forty-eight per cent favoured a staggering of cruise ship arrivals (up from 40%), while 24% believed there should be restrictions on the number of ships; this was 19% last year.
