Independence of the Seas visits Palma today. 03-10-2019 G. ALOMAR

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Marina and Independence of the Seas Diadema who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Tomorrow Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

Downton Abbey RIVOLI PG Drama 15.30/17.10

Ad Astra OCIMAX 7 Adventure 17.55/20.20/22.45

Blinded by the Light AUGUSTA PG-13 Comedy/Drama 19.50

The Laundromat CINECIUTAT R Drama 16.40/18.30/20.25/22.20

Ray & Liz CINECIUTAT NR Drama 18.25/22.15

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure 17.10

To premiere this Friday -

Joker (2019)

Plot summary A gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz.

Director Todd Phillips.

Duration 2 hours 1 minutes.

Rated R. Category Crime/Drama/Thriller.

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime/Drama/Thriller 16.00/18.20/20.40

