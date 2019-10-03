Oktoberfest is at Pueblo Español until 6 October. 02-10-2019 R.D.

Shares:

Today, 3 October

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 19.30-24.00: Oktoberfest. Pueblo Español. Table bookings through www.oktoberfestmallorca.es Runs until Sunday October 6.

MUSIC

Paguera. 19.00: El Arte de Paguera - various local musicians. Charity event. Auditorium, C. Pins 17. Ten euros.

Palma. 18.00: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Major.

Palma. From 18.00-22.00: Fira B - Pop/rock showcase: Roger Pistola, Paula Valls, Island Cavall, Mavica, Zulu Zulu. Parc de la Mar (C. Portella access). Free.

Palma. From 18.15-21.00: Fira B - Jazz showcase: Lara Vizuete, Pere Bujosa Trio, Julia Colom, Tal Gamlieli Trio. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free.

Palma. 19.30: Orquestra Sinfónica RTVE (the national broadcaster’s symphony orchestra); Mendelssohn, Stravinsky and others. Fundacion Juan March, C. Sant Miquel 11. Free.

Palma. 22.00: Fira B - Maika Makovski (pop-rock). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Seven euros.

Anglada & Cerezuela perform at La Movida this evening.



Palma. 22.00 Anglada & Cerezuela at La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit) in Palma. Info 627 961 687 or www.lamovidacafeconcierto.com. Free.

CINEMA

Marratxi and Palma. 19.00 at Festival Park and 20.30 at Palma’s Ocimax Aficine screening of “Plácido Domingo 50 - Arena Anniversary Night” at the Arena di Veron. Tickets at the box office.

For a list of cruise ships in port, markets to visit and films in English click here. The new release this weeker is Joker, see trailer.

Tomorrow, 4 October

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Alcudia, Alcudia Fair. 18.00: Giants and pipers procession from the town hall. 18.30: Opening of the fair - businesses, artisan, food and drink products. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria / Passeig Pere Ventayol. 19.00: Opening of Young Artists Exhibition: paintings, photography, music, poetry. Can Fondo, C. Serra. 20.30: Home-cooking show. Five euros per dish. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria. 21.30: Concert for the artists exhibition; urban show. Avda. Princeps d’Espanya. 22.00: Glosadors “combat”. Plaça Carles V.

Consell, Mallorca Cycling Festival (Cycling Fair). 18.00 at Avda. Francesca Homar. 20.00 food trucks, concerts, exhibitions. 23.00 music with DJ’s. Runs until Sunday October 6.

Llucmajor, Sant Francesc (Francis of Assisi). 19.30: Celebration of the saint. Sant Bonaventura Convent. 20.30: Concert - Balearic Islands Youth Orchestra, Catina Bibiloni (soprano), Arancha Calvo (soprano), Joan Laínez (tenor). Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau. 15 euros. 23.30: Night party. Sports centre.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 19.30-01.00: Oktoberfest. Pueblo Español. Table bookings through www.oktoberfestmallorca.es

MUSIC

Binissalem. From 16.00: Tropicana Dreams festival of graphics and sound - Los Amazonas, Tormento, DJ. Casal Can Gelabert, C. Portella. Free.

Manacor. 21.00: Donallop - Majorcan pop-folk. Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent, Plaça Convent.

Palma. From 18.00-21.00: Fira B - Classical showcase: Magi Garcias, José Manuel Sánchez / Duet Blanco-Cortès, Mazik Duo. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free.

Palma. From 18.00-22.30: Fira B - World music showcase: Jovan Milosevski, Gabriel Fiol, Ermanno Panta, Rusó Sala, Anna Ferrer, Mara Aranda. Museu de Mallorca, C. Portella 5. Free.

Palma. From 18.30-24.00: Fira B - Pop/rock showcase: Xanguito, Joina, Junior Mackenzie, Hannah & Falco, Roig, Saxophobia Funk Project, The Black Barbies. Parc de la Mar (C. Portella access). Free.

Palma. 19.00: Agnieszka Ceglowaska (mezzosoprano), Tohru Iguchi (tenor), Konstantin Lukinov. Benefit concert; homage to Chopin and Sand. Hotel Valparaiso, C. Francisco Vidal Sureda 23. Tickets 25 euros (includes glass of cava). Tickets at Musicasa 971 281 559 or one hour prior to the concert at the hotel.

Palma. From 19.30-24.00: Fira B - Jazz showcase: Aubin Vanns, Benjamin Sanz Quintet, Poe, Mihalis Kalkanis Group, Muriel Grossman, Sumrrá. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free.

Palma. 21.00: Alejandra Burgos - Argentine rock. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Ten euros.

Palma. 21.00: Morgan - Spanish rock. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 21.30: Cepeda, Ana Guerra - Spanish pop. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 20-64 euros. www.truiteatre.es

Palma. 22.00 with Tam Tamo Go at La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit) in Palma. Info 627 961 687 or www.lamovidacafeconcierto.com Tickets 20 euros.

PERFORMANCES

Palmanyola. The show “Vampirika” is on Fridays only with dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. For over 18 years. Variety show and dinner at Son Amar at 19.00 dinner, at 19.30 pre-show and at 20.30 with their new show “Mercury Rising”. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. The show will be on Wednesday’s in October. On Saturday’s dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30.For more information www.sonamar.com

SPORT

Palma. 18.00: ATP Champions Tour, Legends Cup; Ivanišević, Moyá, Wilander and others. Palma Sport & Tennis Club, C. Joan Maria Thomas. From 40 euros. www.legendscuppalma.com

TOURS

Pollensa. 10.00 guided tour “Pollensa touristic and cultural” starting from the Tourist Office in Pollensa. Reservations 971 535 077. Free of charge.