Weather
Today's weather
Sunny intervals with a moderate northerly breeze.
Temperatures are slightly lower with highs of 26º and lows of 17º.
Humidity is at 70%.
There is a chance of light showers later in the day.
Maximum Temperatures (registered today)
Pollensa................................... 30.2 degrees Centigrade
Sa Pobla.................................. 30.1 degrees Centigrade
Porreres....................................30.0 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 30.0 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 29.6 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 14.0 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 15.5 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 16.7 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 18.2 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 18.3 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon............................................... 34 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 30 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 25 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 23 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 22 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 50 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 36 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 35 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 32 (km/h)
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana................................. 31 (km/h)
Rainfall (mm)
Banyalbufar................................................................. 1.2
Muro, S’Albufera......................................................... 0.6
Artà- Colònia de Sant Pere..........................................0.2
