Weather map for today, 3 October. 03-10-2019 MDB

Sunny intervals with a moderate northerly breeze.

Temperatures are slightly lower with highs of 26º and lows of 17º.

Humidity is at 70%.

There is a chance of light showers later in the day.

Maximum Temperatures (registered today)

Pollensa................................... 30.2 degrees Centigrade

Sa Pobla.................................. 30.1 degrees Centigrade

Porreres....................................30.0 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 30.0 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 29.6 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 14.0 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 15.5 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 16.7 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 18.2 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 18.3 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon............................................... 34 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 30 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 25 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 23 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 22 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 50 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 36 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 35 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 32 (km/h)

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana................................. 31 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Banyalbufar................................................................. 1.2

Muro, S’Albufera......................................................... 0.6

Artà- Colònia de Sant Pere..........................................0.2