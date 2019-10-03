Celebrities
The other 19/10 wedding
Rafael Nadal and Xisca Perello are not the only couple called Rafa and Xisca who will marry in Majorca on 19 October.
Rafael Pérez López and María Francisca López Raigal will also get married that same day and at the same time. Their ceremony is scheduled at 12 noon at the church in Andratx and the reception will take place in a hotel in Illetas, which will be attended by about 90 guests.
"We have changed the wedding date three times for different reasons. A month or so ago a friend told me that our wedding coincided with that of Rafa and Xisca and we were very amused," explains Xisca Raigal, 49 and works in the family construction company in Paguera, while her boyfriend, 45, work is administration.
