Motoring
Passing the ITV in Majorca will cost 25% less from next year
The Council of Majorca has approved today an Informative Commission to be the "direct manager" of the service of Technical Inspection of Vehicles (ITV) as the existing contract is due to finish on 31 December.
The new contract that starts on 1 January 2020, among other aspects, foresees to reduce the cost of each inspection by up to 25% and hopes to establish an average appointment waiting time of 13 days.
In statements to the media, the councillor of Mobility and Infrastructures, Iván Sevillano, has specified that the new contract, in force from 1 January, will have an approximate cost of 10 million euros a year - depending on the number of inspections - and has added that the current system was "very old and obsolete" and that it "did not the capacity required" to be able to improve the service.
Current waiting times for appointments at ITV centres across the island are around 3 to 4 months.
Steve Riches / Hace about 2 hours
The every-year approach of the ITV (and in the UK the MOT) is often viewed by motorists with dread - but these tests are never a matter of opinion, they are factual and there's little doubt that the discovery of these faults (and rectifying them) saves lives every year. Priceless!