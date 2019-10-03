Two marijuana plantations have been dismantled by the Guardia Civil. 03-10-2019 EUROPA PRESS/Guardia Civil

The Guardia Civil arrested three people allegedly responsible for two marijuana plantations, one in the municipality of Consell and another in Sineu.

The Guardia Civil received several reports regarding the cultivation and agents were able to verify the existence of two plantations. The agents seized a total of 70 plants.

The plantation in Consell was raided first and the Guardia Civil arrested the two owners of the property where the crop was located.

At Sineu a third man was arrested. Both arrests have been carried out with the cooperation of the Local Police of Consell and Sineu.