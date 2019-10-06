The Sant Antoni fiestas in Sa Pobla in January of this year. 16-01-2019 MIQUEL A CAÑELLAS

Sa Pobla's celebrations for the January Sant Antoni fiestas are the most famous for what are Majorca's biggest fiestas of the year in that the whole island participates in one way or another.

The town hall is reconsidering the scheduling of events and is paying particular attention to Sant Antoni Eve, 16 January, and the pyromusical fireworks display. This spectacular has taken place for the past 22 years years, but the town hall and representatives of associations involved in the fiestas are looking at moving it to the following night.

By the end of this month it is anticipated that there will be a definitive decision as to the programming of events from 2021. Mayor Llorenç Gelabert says that there is a risk of "losing the essence" of the fiestas and that the Plaça Major should not be "soulless" once the pyromusical has finished. "From 2021 we want the public to dine in the square as they used to and enjoy the bonfires, the ximbombas and the glosas."

Antoni Torrens of the Albopas cultural association is of the opinion that the pyromusical has "distorted" the fiestas. The change being proposed would restore how things were in the past. It's not that he is against the pyromusical, he likes it in fact, but wants to see a return to how the "Nit Bruixa" (witching night) of the 16th used to be.