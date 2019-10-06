The suspect on his way to court hides his face with his grey t-shirt. 05-10-2019 Pere Bota

Shares:

A 40-year-old Spanish man was arrested on Friday morning in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 20-year-old woman.

At around one o'clock on Friday morning, the woman was walking home on the Calle Eusebio Estada, just off Plaça Espanya. A van pulled up, and the man took her by the arm and attempted to drag her into the vehicle. She resisted and shouted for help. When a female passer-by saw what was happening, she too started to scream. At this point, the man let the woman go and drove off.

A few hours later, the National Police made the arrest. The suspect is said to have no previous connection with the woman.