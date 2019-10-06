Crime
Arrested for attempted kidnapping in Palma
A 40-year-old Spanish man was arrested on Friday morning in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 20-year-old woman.
At around one o'clock on Friday morning, the woman was walking home on the Calle Eusebio Estada, just off Plaça Espanya. A van pulled up, and the man took her by the arm and attempted to drag her into the vehicle. She resisted and shouted for help. When a female passer-by saw what was happening, she too started to scream. At this point, the man let the woman go and drove off.
A few hours later, the National Police made the arrest. The suspect is said to have no previous connection with the woman.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.