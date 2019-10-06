Weather
Sunday's weather in Majorca
Sunny spells for Sunday, with the risk of some rain mostly in eastern areas of the island. A yellow alert for coastal conditions in certain areas on Monday, with a strong northerly wind forecast.
Forecast highs:
Sunday, 6 October
26C Alcudia
26C Andratx
27C Calvia
26C Deya
28C Palma
28C Pollensa
26C Sant Llorenç
26C Santanyi
Monday, 7 October
25C Alcudia
25C Andratx
25C Calvia
22C Deya
25C Palma
26C Pollensa
24C Sant Llorenç
25C Santanyi
Saturday's highs
27.5C Palma
27.1C Llucmajor
26.7C Binissalem
