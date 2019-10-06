Variable conditions on Sunday. 06-10-2019 Laura Pons Bedoya - Archive

Shares:

Sunny spells for Sunday, with the risk of some rain mostly in eastern areas of the island. A yellow alert for coastal conditions in certain areas on Monday, with a strong northerly wind forecast.

Forecast highs:

Sunday, 6 October

26C Alcudia

26C Andratx

27C Calvia

26C Deya

28C Palma

28C Pollensa

26C Sant Llorenç

26C Santanyi

Monday, 7 October

25C Alcudia

25C Andratx

25C Calvia

22C Deya

25C Palma

26C Pollensa

24C Sant Llorenç

25C Santanyi

Saturday's highs

27.5C Palma

27.1C Llucmajor

26.7C Binissalem