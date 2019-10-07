Amber alert for the northern coast on Monday. 07-10-2019 Alejandro Sepúlveda - Archive

A sunny day but a windy one, especially in the north of the island. The strong northerly wind will whip up rough sea conditions, for which there is an amber alert along the whole of the north coast from Pollensa to Capdepera. Yellow alerts for coastal conditions on the east coast and the northern part of the Tramuntana.

Forecast highs:

Monday, 7 October

25C Alcudia

25C Andratx

25C Calvia

23C Deya

25C Palma

26C Pollensa

24C Sant Llorenç

25C Santanyi

Tuesday, 8 October

25C Alcudia

25C Andratx

25C Calvia

24C Deya

26C Palma

27C Pollensa

26C Sant Llorenç

25C Santanyi

Sunday's highs

28.4C Es Capdella (Calvia)

28.2C Binissalem

27.9C Llucmajor