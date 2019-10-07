Weather
Monday's weather in Majorca
A sunny day but a windy one, especially in the north of the island. The strong northerly wind will whip up rough sea conditions, for which there is an amber alert along the whole of the north coast from Pollensa to Capdepera. Yellow alerts for coastal conditions on the east coast and the northern part of the Tramuntana.
Forecast highs:
Monday, 7 October
25C Alcudia
25C Andratx
25C Calvia
23C Deya
25C Palma
26C Pollensa
24C Sant Llorenç
25C Santanyi
Tuesday, 8 October
25C Alcudia
25C Andratx
25C Calvia
24C Deya
26C Palma
27C Pollensa
26C Sant Llorenç
25C Santanyi
Sunday's highs
28.4C Es Capdella (Calvia)
28.2C Binissalem
27.9C Llucmajor
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.