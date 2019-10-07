What's On
What's on in Majorca on Monday / Tuesday
Ther are no event listings for today, for markets to visit, cruise ships in port and films to see in English, click here.
Tomorrow, 8 October
MUSIC
Cala Millor. 20.00: Three Tenors (Joan Laínez, Gerónimo Seib, Héctor Bujosa), pianist Francisco Blanco; also wine-tasting. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Ten euros.
Capdepera. 20.00: Antoni Lliteras (tenor), Joan Ciria (piano) - Majorcan music from the turn of the twentieth century. Capdepera Castle. Five euros.
