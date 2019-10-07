Seven Seas Explorer is in port today. 07-10-2019 R.L

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Aidastella, Aurora, MSC Orchestra and

Seven Seas Explorer who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Tomorrow Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40

Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 16.50/*19.15/21.40 *Not showing on Tuesday

Joker FESTIVAL R Crime 12.10 (6/10); 19.30 (7,8,9,10/10)

Joker MAHON R Crime 20.25 (7/10)

Downton Abbey RIVOLI PG Drama 15.30/17.10

Ad Astra OCIMAX 7 Adventure 20.10/22.35

Amazing Grace CINECIUTAT G Documentary 16.40/20.20/22.00. 18.25 only Friday to Monday.

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure 16.20

The Laundromat CINECIUTAT R Drama 18.25

