Costa Diadema will be in port today. 08-10-2019

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Marella Dream, Seven Seas Explorer and Costa Diadema who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Tomorrow Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40

Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 16.50/*19.15/21.40 *Not showing on Tuesday

Joker FESTIVAL R Crime 19.30 (,8,9,10/10)



Downton Abbey RIVOLI PG Drama 15.30/17.10

Ad Astra OCIMAX 7 Adventure 20.10/22.35

Amazing Grace CINECIUTAT G Documentary 16.40/20.20/22.00.

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure 16.20

Varados CINECIUTAT A Documentary 19.00

Plot summary In the Mediterranean, the sea on which our civilization was founded, thousands of refugees await European hosting. Director Helena Taberna.

Duration 1 hour 12 minutes. Rated A. Category Documentary. Language English, Spanish and Arabic with Spanish subtitles.