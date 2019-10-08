Cultural visit to the Arta Caves today. 28-07-2016 Mallorca Magazin

Shares:

Today, 8 October

FAIRS AND FIESTAS

Capdepera. 15.00 & 16.00 Tourist Day Fiesta Cultural Visit with the Caves of Arta. Bookings 971 818 454. Free.

MUSIC

Cala Millor. 20.00: Three Tenors (Joan Laínez, Gerónimo Seib, Héctor Bujosa), pianist Francisco Blanco; also wine-tasting. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Ten euros.

Capdepera. 20.00: Antoni Lliteras (tenor), Joan Ciria (piano) - Majorcan music from the turn of the twentieth century. Capdepera Castle. Five euros.

LECTURE

Palma. 20.00 The Arts Society Mallorca presents the lecture “Fakes and Forgeries: The Art of Deception” with Malcolm Kenwood at CineCiutat in Palma. Conference will be held in English. Tickets at the box office.



Tomorrow, 9 October

FAIRS AND FIESTAS

Capdepera. 11.00 & 12.00 Tourist Day Fiesta Cultural Visit “Centre Melis Cursach”. Bookings 971 556 479. Free.

Sa Pobla. 18.00-23.00: Artisan market and tapas. Plaça Major.

PERFORMANCE

Palmanyola. Variety show and dinner at Son Amar at 19.00 dinner, at 19.30 pre-show and at 20.30 with their new show “Mercury Rising”. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. The show will be on Wednesday’s in October. On Saturday’s dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. The show “Vampirika” is next showing on 31 October,with dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. For over 18 years. For more information www.sonamar.com

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 18.30 Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sunday’s and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00 , week days 18.30 except on Monday’s and Tuesday’s which they are not open. Saturday’s 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com

Thursdays’s special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Runs until Sunday November 3

SPORTS

Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo Hippodrome with the first race starting at 18.30. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

GUIDED TOUR

Palma. 17.00 at Es Baluard Modern and Contemporary Museum (Plaza. Porta Santa Catalina, 10) in Palma. In Catalan and Spanish. Free.