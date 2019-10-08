Tourism
Tourism promotion plan to mitigate Thomas Cook impact
The Council of Majorca is to spend one million euros on a tourism promotion action plan designed to mitigate the effects of the collapse of Thomas Cook.
The plan, presented by Council president Catalina Cladera and tourism councillor Andreu Serra yesterday evening, is divided into two areas. The first of these is the spending of 250,000 euros on advertising and marketing in online and conventional media plus participation at certain trade fairs.
Starting this month, there is an online campaign directed at specific user profiles in the UK and which will also appear on leading tourism websites. In addition, there are to be what are described as "inserts in general communication media at a national level". Participation at fairs will include attendance at an event for "premium" tourism product in Switzerland.
The larger investment, 750,000 euros, is for co-marketing that will promote the "marca Mallorca" (Majorca brand). Six hundred thousand will be spent on the four principal markets - British, German, Scandinavian, Spanish - with the remainder to be used for other markets, such as the Dutch, French and Swiss. The co-marketing plan will involve as yet unidentified private sector concerns, though the overall plan has the backing of organisations such as the Majorca Hoteliers Federation.
The promotion will cover both low and high season tourism.
