What's On
Where to go and What to see
A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Aidavita, Sirena and
MSC Divina who arrive in port this morning.
MARKETS
Today Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.
Tomorrow S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.
CINEMA
Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.
Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40
Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 16.50/19.15/21.40
Joker FESTIVAL R Crime 19.30 (9,10/10)
Downton Abbey RIVOLI PG Drama 15.30/17.10
Ad Astra OCIMAX 7 Adventure 20.10/22.35
Amazing Grace CINECIUTAT G Documentary 16.40/18.25/20.20/22.00.
Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure 16.20
Varados CINECIUTAT A Documentary 19.00
New films coming this Friday are: A Rainy Day in New York at Ocimax Palma Aficine and Gemini Man at Rivoli Aficine. Showtimes to follow.
For a full list of fiestas and events on the island click here.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.