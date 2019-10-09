Circ Historic Raluy is Palma. 08-10-2019 CIRC HISTÒRIC / RALUY i TANIA GA

Today, 9 October

FAIRS AND FIESTAS

Capdepera. 11.00 & 12.00 Tourist Day Fiesta Cultural Visit “Centre Melis Cursach”. Bookings 971 556 479. Free.

Sa Pobla. 18.00-23.00: Artisan market and tapas. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 19.30 Music Makers present “Show Songs” from Oliver, Evita, King & I, Godspell, Joseph, Jesus Christ Superstar, Jersey Boys, West Side Story and Carousel at Vecino Rooms in Puerto Pollensa. Tickets available from Musicmakers and on the door. Proceeds to charity. Admission 5 euros including drinks. On Saturday October 12 at 19.30 at Vecino Rooms in Puerto Pollensa.

PERFORMANCE

Palmanyola. Variety show and dinner at Son Amar at 19.00 dinner, at 19.30 pre-show and at 20.30 with their new show “Mercury Rising”. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. The show will be on Wednesday’s in October. On Saturdays dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. The show “Vampirika” is on Thursday October 31 at 22.00. For over 18 years. Prior at 19.00 Halloween family show. Tickets 15 euros. Children welcome. For more information www.sonamar.com.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 18.30 Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sundays and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00 , week days 18.30 except on Mondays and Tuesdays when they are not open. Saturdays 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com. Thursdays special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Runs until Sunday November 3

SPORTS

Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo Hippodrome with the first race starting at 18.30. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

GUIDED TOUR

Palma. 17.00 at Es Baluard Modern and Contemporary Museum (Plaza. Porta Santa Catalina, 10) in Palma. In Catalan and Spanish. Free.

Tomorrow, 10 October

FAIRS AND FIESTAS

Capdepera. 11.00 & 12.15 Tourist Day Fiesta Cultural Visit at the Capdepera Castle. Bookings 971 818 454. Free.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Frank Peter Zimmermann (violin); Beethoven Violin Concerto Op. 61, Prokofiev Romeo & Juliet Suite Op. 64. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 20.00: Las Ligas Menores (Argentine indie) plus others. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. 12 euros.

Palma. 17.00 Palma’s Music Band at the Psychiatric hospital.

CINEMA

Palma. 20.30 musical “Wise Children” in English with Spanish subtitles and directed by Emma Rice at Ocimax in Palma. Tickets at the box office. Duration 150 minutes.

EVENT

British Consulate Brexit outreach event. 14.00 at Calvia’s Town Hall (Julia Bujosa Sans Batle, 1 in Calvia) and on Friday October 11 at 14.00 at the Pollensa Town Hall (Carrer del Calvari, 2) in Pollensa. Lloyd Milen, Consul General and Lucy Gorman, Vice Consul, will speak to attendees about citizens’ rights and the future relationship between the UK and Spain.

The session is open to any British National in the area.