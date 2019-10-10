Cultural visit to Capdepera Castle can be enjoyed today. 09-10-2019 MARGALIDA BONNÍN

Today, 10 October

FAIRS AND FIESTAS

Capdepera. 11.00 & 12.15 Tourist Day Fiesta Cultural Visit at the Capdepera Castle. Bookings 971 818 454. Free.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Frank Peter Zimmermann (violin); Beethoven Violin Concerto Op. 61, Prokofiev Romeo & Juliet Suite Op. 64. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 20.00: Las Ligas Menores (Argentine indie) plus others. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. 12 euros.

Palma. 17.00 Palma’s Music Band at the Psychiatric hospital.

CINEMA

Palma. 20.30 musical “Wise Children” in English with Spanish subtitles and directed by Emma Rice at Ocimax in Palma. Tickets at the box office. Duration 150 minutes.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 18.30 Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sundays and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00 , week days 18.30 except on Mondays and Tuesdays which they are not open. Saturdays 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com Thursday special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Runs until Sunday November 3.

EVENT

British Consulate Brexit outreach event. 14.00 at Calvia’s Town Hall (Julia Bujosa Sans Batle, 1 in Calvia). Lloyd Milen, Consul General and Lucy Gorman, Vice Consul, will speak to attendees about citizens’ rights and the future relationship between the UK and Spain.

The session is open to any British National in the area.

Tomorrow, 11 October

FAIRS

Cala Ratjada, Fresh Fish Weekend. 20.00: Tapas night and tapas contest plus music from Chevi’s Band and Tani Mas Band.

Deya, Festival de las Artes. 11.00-17.00: Artisan fair. Hotel Es Moli. 18.00: Inauguration. Sa Tanca. 20.00: Sex Beatles - Majorcan punk. Sa Fonda. www.deiafestival.es.

Llucmajor, Llucmajor Show. 10.00-21.00: Passeig Jaume III. 20.30: Concert - Cor de Son Dameto choir. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2.

Palma, Antiques, Vintage and Collectionism Fair. 17.00-22.00. Old fire station, C. Gremi Piacapedrers, Son Castelló estate. Two euros.

Playa de Muro, Vi&Art. 19.30-22.30: Wine tasting and art exhibition - Twelve Majorcan bodegas; seven artists. In front of the municipal building, Carretera Arta.

Sa Pobla, Art i Copes. 19.15: Art&Kids expo. Town hall. 19.30: Jewel races. C. Mercat. 20.00: Inauguration; 20.45: Microtheatre. Can Planes. 21.00: Projection onto the town hall building. 22.15: Acoustic concert - Ineseta; 23.00: Alternative music - Felip Caldés. Can Soler.

MUSIC

Palma. 18.00-04.00: Fest Ciutat (indie) - Love of Lesbian, Elyella and others. Velòdrom Illes Balears, C. Uruguai. From 25 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Bataille - dream-pop. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 12 euros.

Palma. 20.00: La Música de Cine - Music from numerous films; Sorbischen National Orchester, ballet, Capella Mallorquina. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-55 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 21.00: Revolver - Spanish rock band. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 33-36 euros. www.truiteatre.es

FOOD AND DRINK

Gastronomic Display in Calvia. Annual event is being held again every Friday this month there will be a gastronomic menu display in a different area in Calvia. This week Paguera, Cala Fornells and El Toro. Hours are 13.30 to 15.30 and 19.30 to 23.00. Prices for menu are 12 euros, 14 euros and 16 euros. There are children’s for 5 euros and alternative menus. Reservations are recommended. Info www.fundacioncalvia.com

GUIDED TOUR

Pollensa. 10.00 “Pollensa touristic and cultural” starting from the Tourist Office in Pollensa. Reservations 971 535 077. Free of charge.

EVENT

British Consulate Brexit outreach event. 14.00 at the Pollensa Town Hall (Carrer del Calvari, 2) in Pollensa. Lloyd Milen, Consul General and Lucy Gorman, Vice Consul, will speak to attendees about citizens’ rights and the future relationship between the UK and Spain.

The session is open to any British National in the area.

NEW BOOK LAUNCH!

Our very own Bulletin contributor Anna Nicholas, will be launching her new book The Devil’s Horn.

Portals Nous. 14.00 to 16.00 at the Universarl Bookshop in Portals Nous. Book signing and celebrating the book shop’s anniversary. There will be a big cake and British Vice Consul Balearic Islands Lucy Gorman will attend at 15.00.