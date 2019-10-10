Archive photo of Rafa and Xisca who are to wed in Puerto Pollensa a week on Saturday. 23-05-2015 REUTERS/EFE/EPA/AURELIEN MEUNIER

Guests at the wedding of Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perelló at La Fortaleza in Puerto Pollensa have been asked not to carry their phones. In the case of employees of firms which have been contracted for the occasion, they are having to sign confidentiality agreements.

The ceremony will take place at La Fortaleza,which has become well known through various TV programmes including the BBC's The Night Manager.

Privacy and security are uppermost for the wedding on Saturday week. A private security firm has been engaged. Most of the guests are expected to arrive by coach, with access being through the main gates of the military base. Many guests will be staying at local hotels - Formentor, Illa d'Or and Son Brull.

There has been no request to Pollensa town hall for local police presence, and nor has there been an approach to the national government delegation for state security forces. It is understood, however, that there is to be a request to prohibit the use of drones in the area and also aircraft.

The guest list is unlikely to include any politicians. Pollensa's mayor, Tomeu Cifre, has said that he hasn't been invited. For the most part, the guests will be family and friends, but some celebrities are expected as are the former king, Juan Carlos, and Sofia, the Queen Mother.

The catering will be by Maca de Castro, the Puerto Alcudia Michelin-starred chef.

It is thought that it may also involve Quique Dacosta, who has a restaurant in Alicante with three Michelin stars.

The wedding ceremony will be conducted by Tomeu Català, president of the Projecte Home charity, who is now rector in Puigpunyent having previously been vicar in Alcudia.

