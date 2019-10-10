Hats & Horses, previously held on Minorca, will come to Palma at the end of the month. Archive photo. 05-05-2019 S. GARCIA

On Saturday October 26 at the Son Pardo racetrack a “Hats & Horses” event starting at 10.00am.

At 11.00am village area, 11.20am mini trotte races, 11.50am Alevins races, 12.00pm Salto, doma and western, 2.00pm lunch, 3.15pm bets and races and at 6.30pm best dressed awards.

Vips Pass includes five-star food and drink for 70 euros. Reservations at www.hatsandhorses.com.

Please note there is a dresscode for the event -

LADIES

- Cocktail dress

- Hat or fascinator

GENTLEMEN

- Suit

- Hat

Discount for Bulletin readers 65 euros. For reservations 971 788 405.