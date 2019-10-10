A driver sped off after being commanded to stop at a routine police control in Coll d'en Rabassa. 10-10-2019 Juan P. Martínez

There was a spectacular police chase in Palma this morning.

At around half ten, a driver sped off after being commanded to stop at a routine police control in Coll d'en Rabassa. The National Police and Palma police went off in pursuit. The driver's car collided with several other vehicles before coming to a halt. The two occupants of the car ran off but were caught by police and placed under arrest.

Two women needed treatment for minor injuries. They were in one of the cars hit during the chase.