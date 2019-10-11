Art i Copes at Sa Pobla. 11-10-2019 M.N.

Today, October 11

FAIRS

Cala Ratjada, Fresh Fish Weekend. 20.00: Tapas night and tapas contest plus music from Chevi’s Band and Tani Mas Band.

Deya, Festival de las Artes. 11.00-17.00: Artisan fair. Hotel Es Moli. 18.00: Inauguration. Sa Tanca. 20.00: Sex Beatles - Majorcan punk. Sa Fonda. www.deiafestival.es

Llucmajor, Llucmajor Show. 10.00-21.00: Passeig Jaume III. 20.30: Concert - Cor de Son Dameto choir. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2.

Palma, Antiques, Vintage and Collectionism Fair. 17.00-22.00. Old fire station, C. Gremi Piacapedrers, Son Castelló estate. Two euros.

Playa de Muro, Vi&Art. 19.30-22.30: Wine tasting and art exhibition - Twelve Majorcan bodegas; seven artists. In front of the municipal building, Carretera Arta.

Sa Pobla, Art i Copes. 19.15: Art&Kids expo. Town hall. 19.30: Jewel races. C. Mercat. 20.00: Inauguration; 20.45: Microtheatre. Can Planes. 21.00: Projection onto the town hall building. 22.15: Acoustic concert - Ineseta; 23.00: Alternative music - Felip Caldés. Can Soler.

MUSIC

Palma. 18.00-04.00: Fest Ciutat (indie) - Love of Lesbian, Elyella and others. Velòdrom Illes Balears, C. Uruguai. From 25 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Bataille - dream-pop. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 12 euros.

Palma. 20.00: La Música de Cine - Music from numerous films; Sorbischen National Orchester, ballet, Capella Mallorquina. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-55 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Revolver play tonight at the Trui Theatre.

Palma. 21.00: Revolver - Spanish rock band. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 33-36 euros. www.truiteatre.es

FOOD AND DRINK

Gastronomic Display in Calvia. Annual event is being held again every Friday this month there will be a gastronomic menu display in a different area in Calvia. This week Paguera, Cala Fornells and El Toro. Hours are 13.30 to 15.30 and 19.30 to 23.00. Prices for menu are 12 euros, 14 euros and 16 euros. There are children’s for 5 euros and alternative menus. Reservations are recommended. Info www.fundacioncalvia.com

GUIDED TOUR

Pollensa. 10.00 “Pollensa touristic and cultural” starting from the Tourist Office in Pollensa. Reservations 971 535 077. Free of charge.

SPORTS

Palma. Zafiro Palma Marathon. Taking place at the Parc de la Mar (beneath Palma’s Cathedral). 10:00 - Breakfast run. 11:00 to 19:00 - Race number pick up all distances. 11:00 to 19:00 - Palma Kids Run race number pick up. 11:00 to 19:00 - Expo. Tomorrow 11:00 to 19:00 - Race number pick up all distances. 11:00 to 16:00 - Palma Kids Run race number pick up. 11:00 to 19:00 - Expo. 12:00 to 14:00- Pasta party. 17:00 - Palma Kids Run. Race day on Sunday October 13 from 7:30 to 9:00 - 10Km race number pick up. 9:00 - Start Marathon and Half Marathon. 9:45- Start 10Km. 8:00 to 15:00 - Expo. 12:30 - 10Km and Half Marathon awards ceremony. 13:00 - Marathon awards ceremony. 15:00 - Event closing. 19:00 - After race party at Mega Park in Playa de Palma. Complete information at https://www.palmademallorcamarathon.com (available in English). Be advised of road clousures during the race both on Saturday and Sunday. See maps on the right.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 18.30 Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sundays and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00 , week days 18.30 except on Mondays and Tuesdays which they are not open. Saturdays 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com Thursday special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Runs until Sunday November 3.

Tomorrow, October 12

FAIRS

Algaida, Algaida Fair. From 09.00: Local and artisan products, animals’ zone, cars, classic vehicles.

Cala Ratjada, Fresh Fish Weekend. 20.00: Paella and desserts. Five euros. 22.30: DJ Juan Campos. 24.00: Val Nou.

Deya. Festival of the Arts. At 11.00 art, ceramics and sculpture. At 15.00 live poetry and prose readings and at 18.00 film festival at Can Fusimany. At 21.30 music Leo Napier and Los Dieabolos at Sa Fonda. Info www.deiafestival.es

Lluc, Fira de la Serra de Tramuntana. 10.00-18.00: Artisan fair. Lluc Sanctuary.

Llucmajor, Llucmajor Show. 10.00-21.00: Passeig Jaume III. 20.00: Concert - Biel Majoral, Chamber Orchestra of the Friends of Music Association. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. Two euros.

Palma, Antiques, Vintage and Collectionism Fair. 10.00-20.00. Old fire station, C. Gremi Piacapedrers, Son Castelló estate. Two euros.

Porreres, TastART. From 19.00: Wines, paintings, sculpture, photography, urban art, video art. Auditorium, museum, town hall and other locations.

Sa Pobla, Art i Copes. 19.00: Batucada Albopas. Plaça Major. 19.00: Concert - Gaspar Balaguer (rock); 21.15: Barrabas. Can Soler. 22.30: Blues Beer Band. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Alaro. 20.00: Alaro Festival of Classical Music - Quartet Academia 1830: Catalina Sureda Colombram (violin), Jorge Pérez (viola), Esteban Belinchon (cello), Júlia Martínez (piano). Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Eight euros.

Felanitx. From 12.00: MUR (Música Urbana Reivindicativa) Festival - Joan Miquel Oliver, Sweet Poo Smell, Valtonyc, Ana Tijoux and many others. Sa Torre Municipal Park. 30 euros.

Palma. 17.30: Oceano - El Musical; family show, especially for young children. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 18.00-04.00: Fest Ciutat (indie) - La Casa Azul, Viva La Fête and others. Velòdrom Illes Balears, C. Uruguai. From 25 euros.

Puerto Pollensa. 19.30 Music Makers present “Show Songs” from Oliver, Evita, King & I, Godspell, Joseph, Jesus Christ Superstar, Jersey Boys, West Side Story and Carousel at Vecino Rooms in Puerto Pollensa. Tickets available from Musicmakers and on the door. Proceeds to charity. Admission 5 euros including drinks.

Puerto Soller. 19.30: Dietmar Schwalke (cello, from the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra), Alexander Malter (piano); Beethoven, Falla, Grieg. Museu de la Mar. 25 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 21.00: Compania Eduardo Guerrero - flamenco dance. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

