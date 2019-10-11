MSC Seaview will be in Palma port this morning. 11-10-2019 G. ALOMAR

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Mein Schiff 2 and MSC Seaview who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Tomorrow Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

New films this week are -

A RAINY DAY IN NEW YORK (2019)

Plot summary Two young people arrive in New York for a weekend where they are met with bad weather and a series of adventures. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning and Liev Schreiber. Director Woody Allen. Duration 1 hour 32 minutes. Rated PG13. Category Comedy/Romance.

A Rainy Day in New York OCIMAX PG13 Comedy *10.00/**12.05/16.30/18. 25/22.15 *Sunday & ** Saturday/Sunday



A Rainy Day in New York FESTIVAL PG13 Comedy 22.20 (15/10)

A Rainy Day in New York CINECIUTAT PG13 Comedy 16.30/20.30 (Not 15/10)

A Rainy Day in New York MAHON PG13 Comedy 20.15 (14/10)

GEMINI MAN (2019)

Plot summary An over-the-hill hitman faces off against a younger clone of himself.

Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Will Smith, Clive Owen. Director Ang Lee. Duration 1 hour 57 minutes. Rated PG13. Category Action/Drama/Sci-Fi.

Gemini Man RIVOLI PG13 Action 15.45/18.00/20.30/22.45

Gemini Man FESTIVAL PG13 Action 12.20 (12 & 13/10) 20.30 (15/10)

LIGHT OF MY LIFE (2019)

Plot summary Parent and child journey through the outskirts of society a decade after a pandemic has wiped out half the world’s population. As a father struggles to protect his child, their bond, and the character of humanity, is tested. Starring Anna Pniowsky, Casey Affleck and Tom Bower. Director Casey Affleck. Duration 1 hour 59 minutes. Rated 12. Category Drama/Sci-Fi.

Life of my life CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 16.30/18.30/20.25/22.00

New showtimes for existing films -

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40

Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 14.20/18.15/22.15

Joker FESTIVAL R Crime 12.25 (12 & 13/10) 19.35 (11,12,13,14,15,16/17/10)

Downton Abbey RIVOLI PG Drama 15.30/22.30

Amazing Grace CINECIUTAT G Documentary 17.00/18.35