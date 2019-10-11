Beautiful blue sky today, feeling a little warmer due to a rise in humidity. 11-10-2019 MDB

Clear, sunny skies today with highs of 26º and lows of 15º.

Humidity is up slightly to 80%.

There is a light breeze from the east/southeast.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Sa Pobla.................................. 28.3 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa................................... 27.0 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa, port........................... 26.8 degrees Centigrade

Capdepera............................... 26.8 degrees Centigrade

Palma, airport........................... 29.6 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 9.4 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 12.3 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 13.0 degrees Centigrade

Binissalem................................ 13.1 degrees Centigrade

Sineu........................................ 13.3 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 20 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola............................... 19 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon................................................ 19 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 19 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 18 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 32 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 30 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 29 (km/h)

Formentera....................................................... 28 (km/h)

Campos, Can Sion........................................... 27 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola.......................................... 1.2