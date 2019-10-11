Yachts
Palladium megayacht back in Palma
The Palladium megayacht, which was last in Palma in July, returned to the Club de Mar in Palma yesterday.
At almost one hundred metres, she has capacity for 24 guests and cost 200 million dollars when it was built at the German Blohm + Voss shipyard in 2010. It is owned by Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov and is a regular visitor to the Balearics, especially Ibiza, where it is a common sight in summer.
Her facilities include a fully equipped gym, Jacuzzi (on deck), helipad, swimming Pool, Tender Garage, and Swimming Platform.
