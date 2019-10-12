ITV's will be cheaper as of January 2020. 11-10-2019 S.G.

The ITV (MOT) centres' contractor in Majorca could face fines of up to 150,000 euros if waiting times for an appointment exceed thirty days.

The revised contract issued by the Council of Majorca will come into effect on the first of January. As previously reported, the Council has set an average waiting time of thirteen days. Between 14 and 20 days, there could be fines up 50,000 euros; 21 to 30 days, and the fines go up to 100,000 euros. Under the current contract, it has not been uncommon for drivers to have to wait up to three or four months.

The Council also expects a reduction in the time needed for an inspection. It says that at present this is currently forty minutes. In the future it will be nineteen minutes. This presumably refers to the time for queuing plus the inspection; the test itself is completed in under ten minutes. If the nineteen minutes are being exceeded, the new contract has provisions for further fines - up to 150,000 euros if the time goes beyond 38 minutes.

At the Council's session on Thursday, approval was given to reducing the cost of an IVA test by 25%. The councillor for roads, Ivan Sevillano, said that this will mean that only Andalusia and Extremadura have cheaper inspections.

