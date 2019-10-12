March for National Day, a call for unity, in Palma today. 12-10-2019 P. Pellicer

To coincide with Spain's National Day, hundreds of people marched through the streets of Palma today and called for the "unity of Spain".

The rally and march were organised by the Balearics forum for solidarity and progress and a group called Tot Balears. One of those taking part was Antoni Salvá, the Vox lead candidate in the Balearics for the Congress election next month.

The march passed along the Calle Sant Miquel, which is where the Majorca Sovereignist Assembly has an information stand on Saturdays. The association had requested official protection from the national government delegation; there was no response to this request.

As things turned out, there were no incidents, although there was a moment of tension when some of the organisers formed a chain and blocked access to the street.

Two years ago there was an incident directed at the sovereignists. This went to court, where the judge referred the judge referred to the aggressive behaviour of anti-independence protesters. The National Police had to intervene in order to prevent the incident being more serious than it was.