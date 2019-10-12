Savannah was moored off Puerto Portals, Mallorca. 11-10-2019 Gabriel Alomar

Savannah is a 84m megayacht built in 2015 at the Dutch Feadship yard in Aalsmeer, Holland.

The yacht is the first eco-friendly yacht built by Feadship, that blends a single diesel engine, three gensets, batteries, propeller, and azimuting pioneering electro-mechanical propulsion platform.

The hull is steel, while the superstructure is made out of aluminium with teak laid decks.

Savannah can accommodate up to 12 guests in 6 cabins with up to 24 crew.

Her facilities include a Swimming Pool, At Anchor Stabilizers, Gym, Lift, Tender Garage, Air Conditioning, Jacuzzi and Spa.

She is owned by Lukas Lundin, chairperson of Lundin Mining Corporation.

