Yachts
Savannah eco megayacht in Puerto Portals
Savannah is a 84m megayacht built in 2015 at the Dutch Feadship yard in Aalsmeer, Holland.
The yacht is the first eco-friendly yacht built by Feadship, that blends a single diesel engine, three gensets, batteries, propeller, and azimuting pioneering electro-mechanical propulsion platform.
The hull is steel, while the superstructure is made out of aluminium with teak laid decks.
Savannah can accommodate up to 12 guests in 6 cabins with up to 24 crew.
Her facilities include a Swimming Pool, At Anchor Stabilizers, Gym, Lift, Tender Garage, Air Conditioning, Jacuzzi and Spa.
She is owned by Lukas Lundin, chairperson of Lundin Mining Corporation.
