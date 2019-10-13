Tourism
Austrian airline announces Knock to Majorca route
Austria’s leading low fare airline Lauda has announced its first ever route from Ireland West Airport Knock, with a new twice-weekly connection to Palma commencing in March 2020.
Knock customers and visitors can book their holidays as far out as October 2020.
Lauda CEO Andreas Gruber said: “We are delighted to offer our passengers a new non-stop service from Knock to Palma and expand our route network in Ireland with our first ever flight from Ireland West Airport Knock.
“Additionally, Lauda’s biggest ever summer 2020 schedule will see the Lauda fleet grow to 33 aircraft at four bases in Vienna, Stuttgart, Dusseldorf and Palma.”
Lauda was founded in 2018 by the Austrian motor racing legend, Niki Lauda. The current fleet comprises 22 A320 aircraft, which are located at its four bases.
