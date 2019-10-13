Settled and warm conditions for a Sunday in October. 13-10-2019 Xesca Serra - Archive

Another cloudy start to the day in certain areas, but clearing and bringing some pretty warm temperatures for mid-October. Southerly breezes and air dominating.

Forecast highs:

Sunday, 13 October

27C Alcudia

28C Andratx

30C Calvia

28C Deya

30C Palma

29C Pollensa

28C Sant Llorenç

29C Santanyi

Monday, 14 October

31C Alcudia

28C Andratx

29C Calvia

30C Deya

30C Palma

34C Pollensa

29C Sant Llorenç

28C Santanyi

Saturday's highs

28.7C Pollensa

28.5C Muro

28.4C Palma