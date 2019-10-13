Weather
Sunday's weather in Majorca
Another cloudy start to the day in certain areas, but clearing and bringing some pretty warm temperatures for mid-October. Southerly breezes and air dominating.
Forecast highs:
Sunday, 13 October
27C Alcudia
28C Andratx
30C Calvia
28C Deya
30C Palma
29C Pollensa
28C Sant Llorenç
29C Santanyi
Monday, 14 October
31C Alcudia
28C Andratx
29C Calvia
30C Deya
30C Palma
34C Pollensa
29C Sant Llorenç
28C Santanyi
Saturday's highs
28.7C Pollensa
28.5C Muro
28.4C Palma
