May well be some rain on Monday. 14-10-2019

Temperatures over 30 degrees expected in some northern areas, where there is also a risk of rain later on. Rain and thunderstorm more likely in southern areas and the Tramuntana. A shift in breezes to predominantly northwesterly will bring temperatures down, and Tuesday will be cooler and more typical for this time in October.

Forecast highs:

Monday, 14 October

31C Alcudia

28C Andratx

29C Calvia

29C Deya

29C Palma

34C Pollensa

29C Sant Llorenç

28C Santanyi

Tuesday, 15 October

25C Alcudia

25C Andratx

24C Calvia

22C Deya

24C Palma

26C Pollensa

24C Sant Llorenç

24C Santanyi

Sunday's highs

29.8C Es Capdella (Calvia)

29.3C Palma

29.1C Binissalem