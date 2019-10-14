Weather
Monday's weather in Majorca
Temperatures over 30 degrees expected in some northern areas, where there is also a risk of rain later on. Rain and thunderstorm more likely in southern areas and the Tramuntana. A shift in breezes to predominantly northwesterly will bring temperatures down, and Tuesday will be cooler and more typical for this time in October.
Forecast highs:
Monday, 14 October
31C Alcudia
28C Andratx
29C Calvia
29C Deya
29C Palma
34C Pollensa
29C Sant Llorenç
28C Santanyi
Tuesday, 15 October
25C Alcudia
25C Andratx
24C Calvia
22C Deya
24C Palma
26C Pollensa
24C Sant Llorenç
24C Santanyi
Sunday's highs
29.8C Es Capdella (Calvia)
29.3C Palma
29.1C Binissalem
