The Council of Majorca is having to draw on its own funds to repair roads in Santa Maria and Consell. 14-10-2019 Antoni Pol

The Council of Majorca is having to draw on its own funds for two road projects which should be financed by the Spanish government. These are for connections between the Inca motorway and industrial estates in Santa Maria/Consell and in Marratxi.

The combined cost of these projects, which are currently out to tender, is five million euros. The state financing was agreed with the national ministry of development, which has responsibility for public works. The delay in receiving the money, the Council says, is due to the periods when the Spanish government has been operating in an acting capacity over the past almost four years.

When the left-wing pact came to power at the Council in 2015, there was a review of investments planned under the roads' agreement with Madrid. This review was principally aimed at spending on smaller projects, such as the two for which the Council is paying out of its own pocket, rather than more ambitious ones.

A further change was to seek to extend the period during which projects had to be undertaken. This applies to some 200 million euros spending over the next two years, but it requires a Spanish government approval as soon as possible of the revised roads agreement.