Rafa Nadal enjoyed lunch with his family on Sunday but said he would not share any information about his wedding this Saturday. 13-10-2019 P. BERGAS

On Saturday evening Majorcan tennis player, Rafael Nadal and his friends celebrated his stag party in Palma. They enjoyed the 'tardeo' atmosphere at the Mallorca Social Club, located on Paseo Marítimo. Ever courteous, Rafa was happy to pose for photographers with other patrons.

Always polite, Rafa poses for photos at his stag party.

His fiancée, Xisca Perelló, also went to Palma accompanied by her friends, and enjoyed lunch at the Vermuteria La Rosa.

On Sunday Nadal enjoyed a family meal at Sa Punta, in Port Verd de Son Servera. His parents, Sebastià Nadal and Ana María Parera, as well as his grandmothers, Isabel Homar and Catalina Femenías attended the meal.

Upon leaving the restaurant at around 5 o'clock, Nadal said: "I will not tell you anything because, you know what happens? That you do a documentary continuously. I do not like all this stuff."

With a smile, but in a firm tone, the tennis player showed his surprise at the excitement of his wedding with Xisca, and thanked everyone present for their congratulations and best wishes.

The wedding will take place this Saturday at La Fortaleza, Puerto Pollensa.

