The 22nd International Masters Cycling Week runs until October 20. Archive photo. 30-09-2018 F. FERNANDEZ

Today, October 15

MUSIC

Llucmajor. 19.00 folk music with Pilar Reiona and Tomeu Gomila at the finc Son Mut Nout in Llucmajor. Free. Reservations 971 669 758.

SPORTS

Arenal - Llucmajor. 9.15 22nd International Masters Cycling Week. Runs until Sunday October 20. Complete programme at http://vueltamallorca.com/semana-masters/challenge/.

Tomorrow, October 16

FAIRS

Sa Pobla. 18.00-23.00: Artisan market and tapas. Plaça Major.

PERFORMANCE

Palmanyola. Variety show and dinner at Son Amar at 19.00 dinner, at 19.30 pre-show and at 20.30 with their new show “Mercury Rising”. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. The show will be on Wednesdays in October. On Saturda’s dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. The show “Vampirika” is on Thursday October 31 at 22.00. For over 18 years. Prior at 19.00 Halloween family show. Tickets 15 euros. Children welcome. For more information www.sonamar.com.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 18.30 Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sunday’s and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00 , week days 18.30 except on Monday’s and Tuesday’s which they are not open. Saturday’s 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com. Thursday special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Runs until Sunday November 3. Tickets start from 15 euros adults and 9 euros children.

SPORTS

Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo Hippodrome with the first race starting at 12.10. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

GUIDED TOUR

Palma. 17.00 at Es Baluard Modern and Contemporary Museum (Plaza. Porta Santa Catalina, 10) in Palma. In Catalan and Spanish. Free.